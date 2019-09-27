Windsor police closed a section on Wyandotte Street Thursday night after being called to the area for a fight.

Police responded to Wyandotte Street East west of Hall Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

A man was found suffering from undisclosed injuries, police told AM800 News. Police say he was treated at the scene and taken to area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe a weapon may have been involved.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.