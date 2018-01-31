

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a residential break-in on Norcrest Avenue.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Norcrest Avenue on Jan. 12 for a break and enter report.

The complainant told police that they came home to find the front door wide open, the rear patio smashed, and a quantity of jewellery missing.

Investigation revealed that the alleged suspect was seen on video surveillance approaching the complainant's house at approximately 8 p.m.

Investigators ask that you review the picture and video of the alleged suspect and call with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com