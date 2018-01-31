Police seek suspect after jewellery stolen in home break-in
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a residential break-in on Norcrest Avenue. (Courtesy Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 4:39PM EST
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a residential break-in on Norcrest Avenue.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Norcrest Avenue on Jan. 12 for a break and enter report.
The complainant told police that they came home to find the front door wide open, the rear patio smashed, and a quantity of jewellery missing.
Investigation revealed that the alleged suspect was seen on video surveillance approaching the complainant's house at approximately 8 p.m.
Investigators ask that you review the picture and video of the alleged suspect and call with any information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com