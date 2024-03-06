Police seek suspect after Ford City assault

Windsor police are seeking for the public’s help identifying a suspect following an assault in the Ford City neighbourhood.

On Feb. 7 around 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of two men fighting in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road. Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old male with a laceration to his left hand.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the victim’s wallet and passport were stolen from his vehicle that morning. Shortly thereafter, he learned that his bank card was used at a convenience store in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road.

The victim arrived at the location to confront the suspect, and the two engaged in a physical altercation. During the scuffle, police say the victim sustained a laceration to his left hand when the suspect pulled a knife. The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, blonde hair, and a moustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.