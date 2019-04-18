

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store robbery on Tecumseh Road.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery that just occurred at a convenience store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East on Wednesday around 3:45 a.m.

Investigation determined that a lone male suspect entered the store and approached an employee who was behind the front counter.

Police say the suspect brandished what the employee believed to be a black handgun and demanded money.

A quantity of cash was taken, and the suspect fled the business on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 6-feet tall, slender build, weighing approximately 165 lbs. He was wearing all black sweat pants with a small white "Under Armour" logo on the right thigh and a solid black hooded sweat shirt.

The suspect concealed his identity with a black stocking over his head and face area.

The case is being actively investigated by members of the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com.