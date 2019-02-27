

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery in Dresden.

Police responded to a robbery at the CIBC Bank on Tuesday.

Officers say a man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.

No weapon was used or seen.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say no one was physically injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Mike VanKesteren at michaelv@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #86442. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.