Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store was robbed at gun-point.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store located in the 1500 block of Kildare Road for a robbery that just occurred at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing and approached the employee.

Police say he pointed a possible firearm at the victim and demanded cash. He quickly left the store with a quantity of money. He was last seen running north and then west along the train tracks.

There were no injuries resulting from the incident and our Major Crime Branch is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.