Police seek public's help locating suspect vehicle in Windsor shooting

Windsor police have released surveillance photos of a vehicle investigators believe to be involved in a targeted shooting in the city’s west end.

Police say a man was on his front porch in the 900 block of Wellington Avenue Thursday when two hooded individuals ran up and fired several shots in his direction.

When officers arrived on scene, a 38-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police are now asking for the public’s help locating a white four-door 2012-2015 Ford Focus SE believed to be involved. The vehicle has no tint on the front driver and passenger side windows. The vehicle’s front driver’s side headlight is burnt out.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com