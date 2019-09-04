

CTV Windsor





Windsor police hope to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a break-in at a business.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of a break-in on July 22.

The break-in is believed to have occurred between July 21 at 9:30 p.m. and July 22 at 11 a.m.

Police say there was a hole in the exterior of the business that appeared to be caused by a vehicle driving into the building.

A stolen van had been recovered in the area and is believed to be the vehicle driven into the business, police say.

Investigators also obtained video footage which shows a male and female enter and exit the business from the hole in the exterior wall.

Some Canadian cash was taken during the break-in.

The female suspect is described as white, in her 30s. She has dirty blonde hair worn in a ponytail, a heavy build and she was wearing a light coloured hooded sweater and dark coloured yoga pants.

The man is described as white, in his 30s. He has long brown hair to his collar, a slender build, and about 6-feet tall. He was wearing a hooded sweater, baseball hat, sunglasses, gloves, and a bandana around his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.