Police seek public help to ID persons of interest in break-in
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 11:54AM EST
Police are searching for two people they say were involved in a break-in in Tecumseh. (OPP West Region / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP have video surveillance of two people they want to speak to in relation to an alleged break-in.
Police refer to them as persons of interest.
They say the break-in occurred in an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road on Jan. 13 at 2 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.