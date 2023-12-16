Police seek person of interest in Riverside Drive arson

Windsor police are looking to identify a woman in connection to an arson earlier this month after receiving footage of her going into the home before it became engulfed in flames.

Officers and fire crews responded to a vacant home in the 600 block of Riverside Drive East at around 1:30 p.m. for an active fire.

Police say while there were no injuries, the home sustained an estimated $400,000 in damage.

The arson unit launched an investigation and reviewed video surveillance of a woman entering the property before the fire.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the “person of interest.” She is described as a white woman with a medium build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater or jacket, bright orange shorts and black shoes. She was pushing a blue and black stroller at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519 258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com