Police seek person of interest in Riverside Drive arson
Windsor police are looking to identify a woman in connection to an arson earlier this month after receiving footage of her going into the home before it became engulfed in flames.
Officers and fire crews responded to a vacant home in the 600 block of Riverside Drive East at around 1:30 p.m. for an active fire.
Police say while there were no injuries, the home sustained an estimated $400,000 in damage.
The arson unit launched an investigation and reviewed video surveillance of a woman entering the property before the fire.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the “person of interest.” She is described as a white woman with a medium build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater or jacket, bright orange shorts and black shoes. She was pushing a blue and black stroller at the time of the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519 258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com
Kitchener
-
Suspect images released after theft spree in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police have released photos of someone they’d like to speak with after multiple victims in a Kitchener neighbourhood had their vehicles rummaged through Friday morning.
-
Guelph, Ont. woman’s brain donation to cancer research inspires more donors
A Guelph, Ont. woman’s final gift of life has inspired an unprecedented contribution to Canadian cancer research.
-
Meet 'Tiger': Rare orange lobster found in Kitchener, Ont.
A seafood market in Kitchener, Ont. is looking for a new home for a rare crustacean.
London
-
Police seize nine firearms, ammunition after traffic stop in Southampton
A Port Elgin man has been arrested after police found nine firearms inside his vehicle after pulling him over Friday for suspected impaired driving.
-
London fire crews battle ‘suspicious’ fire at abandoned factory
The London Police Service (LPS) is investigating a “suspicious” fire at an industrial building at 120 Weston Street.
-
Staffing shortage to reduce emergency department hours at St. Marys Memorial hospital
St. Marys Memorial Hospital will be closing its emergency department overnight Saturday due to “sudden and unplanned health human resource shortages.”
Barrie
-
One person dead after vehicle crashes into Lake Simcoe
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed one person after a vehicle crashed into Lake Simcoe.
-
Man charged in ransomware investigation after Bradford search warrant executed
An Oakville man has been charged in connection with a three-year-long ransomware investigation that included a search warrant in Simcoe County.
-
Coldwater home total loss after afternoon fire
A family is ending the work week without a roof over their head after a fire erupted early Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead in fatal ATV crash on Manitoulin Island
A 28-year-old from Espanola was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Perivale Road on Manitoulin Island on Friday afternoon, provincial police say.
-
-
Northern Ont. man fined $48K for damaging turtle habitat
A northern Ontario man who conducted road work without a permit has been fined $48,000 for damaging turtle habitat.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported after U-Haul driver strikes carport in Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt but two carports in the New Edinburgh area were damaged after a driver crashed a U-Haul truck into them.
-
Brockville, Ont. resident killed in fatal crash overnight
Ontario Provincial Police say a Brockville resident is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
-
Residents grapple with cumbersome vacant tax audit
Just as the Vacant Unit Tax portal opens for residents to declare they live in their own homes, some residents were stunned to get a letter in the mail from the city telling them they have been audited.
Toronto
-
-
Man arrested following armed robbery in downtown Toronto
A man has been arrested following an overnight armed robbery in downtown Toronto.
-
Montreal
-
'Back down for good': Liberals call on Legault to reverse language rules, tuition hikes for English universities
The Francois Legault government is dividing Quebecers by forcing English universities to adopt 'harmful' new French-language rules for out-of-province students, the Official Opposition says.
-
Tropical bird spotted far from home in Laval, Que.
Another rare bird has been spotted in an unexpected area of Quebec. The Summer Tanager usually winters down south in the tropics of Central and South America, yet, a bright yellow female has been spending time in Laval.
-
Quebec teachers' union ready to work all weekend, but have little hope of strike ending
Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) president Mélanie Hubert addressed her members in a Facebook video on Friday evening, at around 9 p.m., to advise them that work is continuing in the hope of reaching an agreement with the government on the renewal of the collective agreements.
Atlantic
-
'All these parents are scrambling': Sudden closure of Dartmouth daycare leaves some parents in the lurch
A Cole Harbor daycare closed sooner than originally planned, leaving some parents in the lurch.
-
Musquodoboit Harbour man dies after collision on Highway 103: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a 63-year-old Musquodoboit Harbour man has died following an early morning crash in East River.
-
105-year-old Second World War veteran honoured in Cape Breton
105-year-old WW2 veteran Ernie Buist was honoured with a quilt in Cape Breton.
Winnipeg
-
Police searching for suspects in downtown homicide
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects in the city's latest homicide.
-
-
Corydon carjacking leads Winnipeg police on high-speed chase
A Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after an overnight carjacking and high-speed police chase in the south central part of the city.
Calgary
-
‘Always encourages people’: Man who died in N.W. Calgary shed fire remembered by relative
One of the men who died in a shed fire in northwest Calgary earlier this week is being remembered by a relative as a funny and kind father.
-
Premier Smith on hand to launch helium purification facility north of Brooks, Alta.
A first-of-its-kind helium purification facility was officially opened Saturday north of Brooks, Alta.
-
Pedestrian injured in southeast Calgary vehicle collision
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured in southeast Calgary Friday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's renewable energy pause could become lingering stumble, observers say
It was just supposed to be a pause, a breather for an overburdened regulator and concerned public to catch up with an industry growing beyond expectations.
-
-
'No consultation': Some Edmonton residents upset with camp-trailer shelter forming near their homes
A housing and support centre at the former Sands Hotel on Fort Road is about to get a lot bigger, but some neighbours are upset about it, claiming they haven't been properly consulted.
Vancouver
-
Unattended candle caused fire in Chilliwack townhouse, chief says
An unattended candle led to a townhouse fire that sent one woman to hospital in Chilliwack Friday, firefighters say.
-
-
Fraser Health takes over motel for discharged patients who can't go home
The sign says George Point Inn, but beginning Monday, this motel will become temporary transitional housing for some patients being discharged from Surrey Memorial Hospital who can't go home.