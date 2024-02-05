WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police seek man in break-in investigation

    Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man after a break-in in Tilbury, Ont. (Source: CKPS) Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man after a break-in in Tilbury, Ont. (Source: CKPS)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man after a break-in in Tilbury.

    Police say it took place around 6 a.m. on Monday.

    If you have any information to assist this investigation or can identify this individual, please contact Const. Cole Freeman colef@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News