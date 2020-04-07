WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for a suspect after police say a man tried to grab the purse of a woman walking on an east end trail.

Officers were called to the 9400 block of Little River Road for a robbery just occurred on Sunday around 9 a.m.

Officers spoke to a woman who stated that she was walking along the Ganatchio Trail near the Little River Pollution Control Plant.

As she was walking, a man allegedly approached her from behind and attempted to grab her purse.

The woman was able to fend him off and he quickly ran from the area.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have video surveillance cameras in the area to review the footage and contact police if it contains any suspect information.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 30 years old, 5’9”, with brown eyes and a medium build.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, black jacket, black touque, black scarf covering his face and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.