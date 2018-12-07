

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for information after a ‘suspicious’ house fire in the west end.

Officers were called to the blaze in the 3300 block of Peter Street on Wednesday around 2 a.m.

Windsor firefighters attended and extinguished the fire.

Damage was estimated at $200,000. Fire officials say it started in the front family room

The house was under renovation and not occupied at the time. There were no reported injuries.

Through investigation, the fire is believed to be suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.