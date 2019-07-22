Police seek four suspects after armed home invasion
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Hansen Crescent at 2 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 11:11AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 22, 2019 11:13AM EDT
Windsor police say money, wallets and phones were taken during an armed home invasion in the Devonshire Heights area.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Hansen Crescent at 2 a.m. on Monday.
Police are seeking four suspects and they believe at least two of them had guns.
There were no reported injuries.
More details are expected to be released later Monday.