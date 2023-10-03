Windsor

    • Police seek female for investigation in Chatham-Kent

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help identifying a female related to an investigation.

    Police say it took place early Tuesday morning in the King Street and Robertson Avenue area of Chatham.

    At this time, this police say this is all the information available.

    If you can identify the individual or have information that could assist this investigation, please contact Const. Nathan Lavoie nathanl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker

    Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News