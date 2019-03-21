

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are on the lookout for a man and woman who fled the scene of a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a crash on Highway 3 near Walker Road in Tecumseh around 3 p.m. only to find the vehicle abandoned.

Officers say a man and woman are believed to have fled on foot.

Police searched the area with the help of K9 units but were unable to find the pair.

The car was significantly damaged but police say they don’t believe the pair was injured.

At this time it is unknown why the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene and the OPP is asking that anyone having information regarding this collision contact them to assist with this investigation.