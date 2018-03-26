

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store robbery on Drouillard Road.

It took place in the 1800 block of Drouillard around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing.

The suspect allegedly jumped the counter and pushed the employee. Police say he threatened that he had a weapon and demanded cash. He quickly left the store with a quantity of money and was last seen going north on Drouillard Road.

There were no injuries as result of this incident.

The suspect is described as 20-30 years old, 5'10 - 6'1, medium build, wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.