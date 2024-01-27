WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police seek assistance from public in early morning break-and-enter in Tilbury

    A cop car with the Chatham-Kent Police Service is shown in the file photo. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) A cop car with the Chatham-Kent Police Service is shown in the file photo. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent Police Service are looking to the public for assistance.

    Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a break-and-enter investigation at Rose's Family Restaurant in Tilbury early Saturday morning.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact Constable Cole Freeman. 

