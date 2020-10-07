WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they are looking for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous” after a pharmacy robbery.

Officers responded to a pharmacy in the 1700 block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of a robbery in progress on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

It was reported a man entered the pharmacy with a firearm demanding prescription drugs.

The suspect allegedly assaulted two employees during the incident, both receiving non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

Police say a quantity of prescription drugs was taken and the suspect fled the area on foot. He was last seen running southbound on Windermere Road.

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 23 years old, 5'6" - 5'7", slim build, brown hair, brown eyes and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a mask covering his mouth and nose, a dark hooded sweater, dark jeans (grey or black), black shoes and was wearing dark gloves.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The Major Crime Branch is continuing to investigate and is seeking any information in relation to the incident. They are also requesting anyone in the area to check video surveillance systems to see if the suspect may have been captured before or after the incident. If you were driving near the area at the time of the incident and have dash cam video, detectives are also requesting motorists review for possible evidence.

Police say the suspect spent an unknown amount of time around the area prior to the incident and is believed to have attended the pharmacy walking northbound on Windermere Road, although it is unknown if the suspect arrived in the area on foot or in a vehicle.

No firearm has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.