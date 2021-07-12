Advertisement
Police searching for missing Windsor woman
CTV Windsor Published Monday, July 12, 2021 1:23PM EDT
Windsor Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman name Candice Caverhill, 45. (Courtesy: Windsor Police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman name Candice Caverhill, 45.
Investigators say she was last seen Tuesday, July 6, wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and sandals.
She may also be driving a silver Dodge Journey with an Ontario license plate CASY983.
Officials also describe her as having long blonde hair, green eye, 5’3 with a slim build.