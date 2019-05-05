

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are searching for a male suspect following an assault downtown.

Police say the assault happened two weeks ago on Maiden Lane and Ouellette Avenue.

Police were called to the area around 3 a.m. on April 21 and found a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say she had been walking on Ouellette Avenue and was struck in the face by man after a brief altercation between the woman and another female.

The suspect is described as a man with light black skin, no facial hair, long black hair worn in a bun. He was wearing a grey shirt.

He may have fled in a dark-coloured van, police say.