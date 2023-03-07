Police searching for evidence along E.C. Row Expressway related to missing woman
Windsor police say they are searching for evidence along E.C. Row Expressway in connection to the disappearance of a woman who has been missing since November 2021.
Police set up the Joint Command Unit in a parking lot near E.C. Row between Central Avenue and Jefferson on Monday morning. Police say they will continue the investigation along E.C. Row Expressway Tuesday afternoon.Windsor police and the Joint Emergency Command Unit investigating near E.C. Row Expressway and Central Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
Police say they are searching for evidence related to Krystine Scott, who was 29 years old when she went missing.
In October 2022, police announced a reward up to $20,000 for information that results in locating Scott, or assists with the prosecution of the person or people responsible for her disappearance.
Police will be present along the north side of E.C. Row, between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, from noon until approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers ask motorists to slow down and use caution if driving through this area.A police canine searched the area of an active investigation near Central Avenue and E.C. Row on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
“While no further details on the investigation will be shared at this time, we continue to appeal to the public for information on Krystine’s whereabouts,” said a social media post from police.
Anyone with information can call police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4305, or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers with any information.
