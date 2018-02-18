

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a man with his face partially concealed, entered a variety store on Mill St. near Sandwich St.

Police say he pulled out a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect left the store with some cash and fled southbound on foot.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5′ 4″ with a medium build. He was wearing a black leather jacket with a black hoodie, dark pants or jeans, red shoes and black gloves. His face was partially covered by a mask.

Contact police if you have any information.