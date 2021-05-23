Advertisement
Police search for person in distress in Lake St. Clair
Published Sunday, May 23, 2021 8:39AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 23, 2021 10:47AM EDT
Police search the Detroit River near Sandpoint Beach. Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor
WINDSOR -- A search in lake St. Clair near Windsor's sand point beach yielded no results Saturday.
Windsor police confirming they responded to a call for a person in distress in the lake around 5:30 p.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Windsor police vessels could be seen searching the water just west of the beach near the mouth of the Detroit river at around 7 p.m.
A U.S. Coast Guard chopper was also circling the area.