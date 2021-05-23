WINDSOR -- A search in lake St. Clair near Windsor's sand point beach yielded no results Saturday.

Windsor police confirming they responded to a call for a person in distress in the lake around 5:30 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Windsor police vessels could be seen searching the water just west of the beach near the mouth of the Detroit river at around 7 p.m.

A U.S. Coast Guard chopper was also circling the area.