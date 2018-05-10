

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 69-year-old Windsor woman.

Ivanka Cesnik was last seen on Wednesday and was spotted in the area of Sandwich Street. She's known to take long walks and there are concerns for her safety.

Cesnik is described as white with short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 or Crime Stoppers @ 519-258-8477 (TIPS).