Police say woman pushed down stairs in Bleneheim assault

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after one woman was allegedly pushed down some stairs and another was thrown against a wall.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a disturbance call on Flemingo Street in Blenheim.

According to police, a man and two women were having a verbal argument when the situation escalated and the man allegedly pushed one woman down the stairs, threw the other against a wall and then throw an unhinged door at both of the women.

The 37-year-old Blenheim man was found not far from the scene and charged with two counts of assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police say no physical injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.