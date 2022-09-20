Police say woman pushed down stairs in Bleneheim assault
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after one woman was allegedly pushed down some stairs and another was thrown against a wall.
Around 8 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a disturbance call on Flemingo Street in Blenheim.
According to police, a man and two women were having a verbal argument when the situation escalated and the man allegedly pushed one woman down the stairs, threw the other against a wall and then throw an unhinged door at both of the women.
The 37-year-old Blenheim man was found not far from the scene and charged with two counts of assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.
Police say no physical injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.
