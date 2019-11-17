Police say one person was sent to hospital following assault
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 3:19PM EST
WINDSOR, Ont. - Windsor police are investigating an alleged assault that sent one person to hospital.
Officers were called to Ouellette Avenue near Ellis Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say one person was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Police tape remains in front of a local business on Ouellette Avenue.
Nobody is in custody at this time.