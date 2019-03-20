

The Canadian Press





MARKHAM, Ont. -- A father whose daughter was the subject of an Amber Alert has been released without charges.

York regional police say the man, who was sought under the alert issued Tuesday afternoon, was taken into custody when his daughter was found but was let go that night and is not expected to face charges in the case.

The father, Soloman Jaffri, is originally from Windsor. He says in a Facebook post that this was a case of “false accusations.”

Const. Andy Pattenden says police issued an Amber Alert for the girl after receiving information that the father had taken her from her school in Markham.

Pattenden says police were under the impression that the father was not allowed to have access to the girl, but says that information appears to have been incorrect.

In his Facebook post, Jaffri says “I did not abduct my daughter. There is no legal document stating that I should not be in contact with her. I was able to properly sign my daughter out of school, as I have in the past and wasn’t informed to not do so in the future.”

Pattenden says the girl was found unharmed with her father roughly an hour after the Amber Alert was broadcast across the province.

He confirms the girl was found after an employee of a store not far from the girl's school recognized the pair.

— with files from CTV Windsor