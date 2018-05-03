

Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a home invasion on the city’s east side.

On Wednesday around 4 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a report of a break and enter to a residence in the 200 block of Watson Avenue.

It was reported that two occupants were in the residence when two suspects forced their way inside. Both suspects had their identity concealed with masks and were dressed all in black.

Police were told the suspects were carrying a number of weapons, including what is believed to be a firearm.

The suspects had a physical confrontation with a man, who was an occupant of the residence.

The suspects then fled the residence southbound on foot.

Patrol officers secured the crime scene and launched an investigation.

The adult male victim was transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The second adult occupant of the residence was not injured.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

A firearm has not been recovered.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com