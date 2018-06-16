

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are searching for suspects following a stabbing downtown early Saturday.

A taxi driver called police just after 2 a.m. reporting a fight between three males.

Officers responded to the intersection of Goyeau Street and Chatham Street East where they found a man with wounds to his head, ear and hand.

He was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were made, but police have identified one suspect and are searching for one other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor police or CrimeStoppers.