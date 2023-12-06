Police say a false wall in Windsor home concealed 'large quantity of drugs'

One person is facing charges after police seized $37,350 worth of cocaine and fentanyl linked to a suspected drug trafficking operation in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) started an investigation into the suspected operation in November. Officers executed a vehicle stop on Tuesday and arrested the subject of the investigation.

Police say during the arrest, officers found 20.7g of cocaine, 5.6g of crack cocaine, $260 in cash, and a digital scale all on the suspect’s possession.

After the stop, police executed a warrant at the suspect’s home in the 900 block of Lena Avenue. At that time, police found a “large quantity of drugs” hidden behind a false wall.

From the home search, police seized 139.7g of cocaine, 83g of fentanyl, $3,230 in cash and two digital scales.

The 29-year-old has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com