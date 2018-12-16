

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police were called downtown early Sunday for reports of a man with a weapon.

A local establishment told them a man had what appeared to be a black handgun in his rear waistband.

Police quickly found the man and he was taken into custody as police seized the weapon.

Police determined it to be a BB handgun.

Police say the man voluntarily submitted the gun to police for destruction and there were no criminal charges laid.

Police remind the public that toy weapons can be confused with real ones and people must be responsbile in this matter as it can cause public concern and police priority.