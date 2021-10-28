Police rule out one vehicle in fatal hit-and-run investigation

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police have ruled out one vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run investigation and are now focusing on a second vehicle of interest.

Police say a pedestrian was found on the road in the 700 block of Janette Avenue with life-threatening injuries and pronounced deceased at hospital.

Investigators believe that the incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 15, between 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., and the involved vehicle was travelling southbound in the 700 block of Janette Avenue.

Elliott Street West between Bruce and Janette and part of Janette (just north of Elliott) will be closed for the investigation in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

Further to the investigation, Major Crime Unit investigators had positively identified the black Chevrolet Equinox pictured in previously released photos.

“The owner and driver of the vehicle came forward and cooperated fully with investigators. As a result, investigators determined that the black Chevrolet Equinox was not involved in the incident,” states a police release.

Police say this was an important information for the investigators as they are now focused on identifying the other vehicle of interest, which is a dark coloured SUV, similar to a Jeep.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is urged to contact investigators.

Investigators are also requesting the driver of this vehicle to contact police.

Police continue to request that residents, business owners or anyone who was in the area to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.