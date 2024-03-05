WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police reopen 9th Concession Road after crash

    Windsor Police Car
    Windsor police have reopened a section of 9th Concession after a crash.

    Police say the 4800 block of 9th Concession was closed in both directions, but reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

    Officers responded to the area around 9:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

