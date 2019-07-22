

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say money, wallets and phones were taken during an armed home invasion in the Devonshire Heights area.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Hansen Crescent at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Police are seeking four suspects and they believe at least two of them had guns.

Through investigation, police learned a man opened the front door of the home after hearing a knock and observed a man.

The suspect then forced his way into the house, armed with a shotgun, while three other male suspects entered the house from a rear door. One of them was seen with a black handgun.

Four adult victims, two men and two women, were in the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

One suspect is described as a white man with brown eyes and about 6-feet tall. He is believed to have a goatee and was wearing a blue hooded sweater with the hood up, black Adidas pants, socks worn on his hands, and a white tank top work around his face. He possibly speaks Arabic.

Suspect number 2 is described as a black man and very stocky, about 6-feet tall and he was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, and a black shirt over his face.

The third suspect is described as a black man, about 5-foot-9 and he was wearing a navy blue hooded sweater, black jogging pants, and a black shirt around his face.

Suspect number 4 is described as a black man, about 5-foot-8 with a scruffy beard. He was wearing red/burgundy cargo pants, socks over his hands, and a shirt around his face.

The suspects are believed to have fled the immediate area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com