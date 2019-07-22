Windsor police say money, wallets and phones were taken during an armed home invasion in the Devonshire Heights area.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Hansen Crescent at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Police are seeking four suspects and they believe at least two of them had guns.

Through investigation, police learned a man opened the front door of the home after hearing a knock and observed a man.

The suspect then forced his way into the house, armed with a shotgun, while three other male suspects entered the house from a rear door. One of them was seen with a black handgun.

Four adult victims, two men and two women, were in the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

One suspect is described as a white man with brown eyes and about 6-feet tall. He is believed to have a goatee and was wearing a blue hooded sweater with the hood up, black Adidas pants, socks worn on his hands, and a white tank top work around his face. He possibly speaks Arabic.

Suspect number 2 is described as a black man and very stocky, about 6-feet tall and he was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, and a black shirt over his face.

The third suspect is described as a black man, about 5-foot-9 and he was wearing a navy blue hooded sweater, black jogging pants, and a black shirt around his face.

Suspect number 4 is described as a black man, about 5-foot-8 with a scruffy beard. He was wearing red/burgundy cargo pants, socks over his hands, and a shirt around his face.

The suspects are believed to have fled the immediate area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com