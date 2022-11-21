Police release suspect vehicle photo after 33-year-old man dies in hit-and-run crash

Windsor police say a 33-year-old man has died after a hit-and run collision over the weekend.

Police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle and are urging the driver involved to turn themselves over to authorities.

On Friday around 8 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Elsmere Avenue and Ellis Street East following a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Through investigation, the officers say they learned the victim was near the intersection when he was struck by the vehicle. Police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, has since died from his injuries.

Investigators have since obtained surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2008-2010 Dodge Caravan, dark in colour, with heavy front-end damage and a missing car emblem. The front driver and passenger windows are not tinted.

“We urge auto body shops and mechanics to contact us if they are asked to repair a minivan with similar descriptors,” say police in a news release.

Police would like to speak with a witness who was in the area at the time of the collision. The witness, who was driving a blue SUV-type vehicle, travelled north on Elsmere Ave. and stopped for several minutes near the location of the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.