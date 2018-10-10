

CTV Windsor





Windsor police and Essex County OPP have released the results of their annual campaign focusing on encouraging safe driving behaviours.

Windsor police say Operation Impact resulted in a total of 80 road safety enforcement actions from Oct. 5 – 8.

On Oct. 2, city and county police forces handed out 42 tickets in the distracted driving initiative.

The campaign is organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) to increase public awareness and the adoption of safe driving practices.

Police say it targets high-risk driving behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users at risk.