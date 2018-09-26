

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have released pictures of a suspect who allegedly hit an employee with a handgun or replica during a convenience store robbery.

Officers were called to store in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road for a robbery that just occurred on Sept. 22 around 5:15 a.m.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate the robbery and obtained video surveillance of the incident.

Investigation revealed the suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing and approached the employee behind the front counter.

Police say the suspect struck the employee with what the victim believed to be a handgun or replica and demanded cash. He reportedly ran out of the store with a quantity of money.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a man, 5'8, skinny build, wearing a black hoodie, with grey jogging pants and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.