Windsor police have released pictures of a suspect after a robbery at a convenience store on Tecumseh Road.

Officers responded to the store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East for a robbery that just occurred on Sunday around 8:30 a.m.

Investigation revealed that a man entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing.

Police say he approached the employee and demanded cash. He fled the store with a quantity of money and was last seen running eastbound on Tecumseh Road East.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'10, with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark mask with black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.