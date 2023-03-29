Police release photo of suspect wanted to South Windsor robbery

Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a leaf blower and power tools from a South Windsor business.

Police say the suspect broke into a business in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road West around 11 a.m. Monday. The man took an EGO leaf blower and power tools before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man around 25-35 years old. He was wearing a black jacket, black toque, and a white Nike baseball cap during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at ww.catchcrooks.com