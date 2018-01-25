

CTV Windsor





Windsor police believe they are looking for the same suspect after two separate allegations of sexual assault.

Police say the incidents took place on different dates, during the same time period and in the same general area with similar suspect descriptions.

On Jan. 15, at about 8 a.m., police say a female in her teens was walking in the area of Guy St. and Ellrose Ave. and saw a man standing in a driveway, performing an indecent act. The teen alleges the man said something to her while waving at the same time.

On Jan. 19, at about 7:40 a.m., police say another female in her teens was walking behind a business, through a parking lot, in the area of Tecumseh Rd. E. and Princess Ave. and a man hit her from behind while riding a bicycle and touched her inappropriately.

The teen fell to the ground and the suspect rode away.

Police say the description of the suspect was the same as the man from the incident earlier in the week.

Investigators obtained video surveillance of the alleged suspect.

He is described as a white man in his late 40’s to early 50’s, about 5'6-5'7 with a skinny build, scruffy grey and black hair on the face and yellow crooked teeth. He was wearing a black bomber style winter coat, darker blue jeans, a black toque and he was riding a black bike with strait handle bars.

The Major Crime Branch is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.