

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have now released an image of a suspect wanted following a knifepoint robbery on New Year’s Day.

Police say a man reported he was robbed while walking his dogs behind a building located at the southwest corner of Parent Avenue and Ottawa Street around 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The victim was not injured, and the suspect fled with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man, late 20's to early 30's, approximately 5 foot 11, and weighing 160 pounds. He had dark black hair and a scruffy bearded face.

The suspect was also wearing a black New York Yankees toque, grey pants, and a black and white patterned camouflaged jacket

No weapon has been recovered.

Officers from the Major Crimes Branch are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.