Some new details about a break and enter at a Windsor mosque.

Police say they have now recovered a safe stolen from the mosque at Northwood and Dominion.

Police say the safe was found in the 3300 block of Walker Road, so they believe a vehicle was used in the crime.

As CTV News first reported on Tuesday, a thieve or thieves broke into the Windsor Islamic Community Mosque before 12 p.m. on Monday. Police say the thieves stole the safe and a surveillance system.

The incident remains under investigation by the Property Crimes Unit.

The brazen theft occurred just six weeks after a break-in at An-Noor Private School on Janette Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

Imam Mohamed Al-Jammali of the Windsor Islamic Association is hoping police will find the people responsible.

“To find who did that, that might give us piece of heart and that might give a good message to our people, so we can tell them that the police are working hard and they found what he did, so they feel, comfortable or they feel safe,” says Al-Jammali.