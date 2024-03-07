Police release identity of Windsor homicide victim in Erie Beach
Chatham-Kent police say after thorough examination, the suspicious death investigation in Erie Beach is now being treated as a homicide.
Michael Allard, 40, from Windsor has been identified as the victim.
On Tuesday at 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a call involving a person requiring emergency services. It was reported the individual had sustained a gunshot wound while at a residence on Towanda Boulevard in Erie Beach.
Police say this is considered an isolated incident with no concern for public safety.
The Chatham Kent Police Service encourages anyone with information or surveillance video footage related to this on-going investigation to contact Detective Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 80262. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
