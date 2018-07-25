

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a stolen truck containing hundreds of work boots has been recovered.

Police say a 2017 International 32-foot truck with the company name Work Authority was stolen from a commercial property on Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh on Tuesday.

The 800 work boots were of various brands and sizes.

On Wednesday night, police reported that the truck had been found.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.