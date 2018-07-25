Police recover stolen truck with 800 work boots
A Work Authority truck has been reported stolen in Tecumseh. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 10:10AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 26, 2018 9:32AM EDT
Essex County OPP say a stolen truck containing hundreds of work boots has been recovered.
Police say a 2017 International 32-foot truck with the company name Work Authority was stolen from a commercial property on Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh on Tuesday.
The 800 work boots were of various brands and sizes.
On Wednesday night, police reported that the truck had been found.
