Police recover 5 stolen Camaros after chase on Michigan interstate

Five Chevy Camaros stolen from a General Motors factory in Lansing and valued at about $375,000 have been recovered following a high-speed police chase along a Michigan interstate.

Multiple police agencies and vehicles, including a state police helicopter, pursued two groups of cars early Monday as they sped along eastbound I-96 through Ingham and Livingston counties and into Oakland County, state police said.

One group of cars crashed on I-96 near Kensington Road. The occupants ran from the crash site, police said. Nine people were arrested. Eight of the nine are from the Detroit area. The other is from Saginaw.

They are jailed in Lansing and face charges of fleeing and eluding police, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing an officer and conspiracy to commit an illegal act charges.

It was not immediately clear when the cars were stolen. The thefts are the latest from auto factories and dealerships in Michigan over the past few years.

General Motors confirmed in March that some cars were stolen from the Lansing plant, the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement to recover stolen vehicles from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant,” GM spokesman Dan Flores told the newspaper. “We’ll be enhancing our security at the plant and surrounding parking lots.”