Chatham-Kent police were able to track down man who fled in a vehicle following an attempted traffic stop.

Police say early Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle not stopping at stop signs.

The officer attempted a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle fled.

After a short pursuit the vehicle came to as stop and a man fled the vehicle, police say.

A foot pursuit began and the man was located and arrested.

A 31-year-old Chatham man has been arrested for dangerous driving, flight from police, driving while suspended, as well as eight additional charges on an outstanding warrant.