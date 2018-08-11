Police pursue man by vehicle and on foot
Chatham-Kent police were able to track down man who fled in a vehicle following an attempted traffic stop.
Police say early Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle not stopping at stop signs.
The officer attempted a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle fled.
After a short pursuit the vehicle came to as stop and a man fled the vehicle, police say.
A foot pursuit began and the man was located and arrested.
A 31-year-old Chatham man has been arrested for dangerous driving, flight from police, driving while suspended, as well as eight additional charges on an outstanding warrant.