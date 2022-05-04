Police presence at St. Clair College due to training exercise

Windsor police are informing the public not to be alarmed of an increased police presence at St. Clair College on Wednesday.

Officers, in collaboration with the college, will be conducting police training exercise throughout the day within the campus, according to a social media post.

We would like to make the public aware that on Wed., May 4th from 8am-4pm, there will be police presence at @StClairCollege campus. WPS officers, in collaboration w/ the College, will be conducting police training exercise throughout the day within the campus. #trainingexercise pic.twitter.com/nXLiwhmLl7 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 3, 2022

The exercise runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.