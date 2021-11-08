Police Paws, striking a pose for a cause

Windsor, Ont. -

Some of the top police dogs of the Ontario Provincial Police canine unit are featured in a 2022 calendar.

For the sixth year the OPP is selling a calendar which has a canine for each month, identifying their specialty, their role and where they work.

Proceeds from the calendar sale will go to the OPP Youth Foundation and Friends of the OPP Museum.

The Calendar costs $15 and can be purchased online at the OPP Off Duty Shop at oppshop.on.ca .

One of the canines include two-year-old Conan of London showing his search and rescue skills in June.

In March's photo, newest training course graduate, Felix from Norfolk, climbs aboard the hovering helicopter with his handler.

Duke, a Malinois Cross from North Bay, tracks in the thick snow in December's photo.

Last year's calendar sales raised more than $22,000 for these worthy causes.